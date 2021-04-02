Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

TRMK stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. Also, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,210,000 after purchasing an additional 50,945 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,397,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trustmark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,822,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

