TrustSwap Trading 18% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 18% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $384.97 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.72 or 0.00007996 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00053644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,027.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $397.84 or 0.00674438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070372 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00028309 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,807 coins and its circulating supply is 81,617,033 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.