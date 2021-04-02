Trybe Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.6% of Trybe Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,123.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,169.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,929.19.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

