Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Up 33.0% in March

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 540.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tsumura & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Tsumura & Co. alerts:

Shares of Tsumura & Co. stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Tsumura & Co. has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $34.68.

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.