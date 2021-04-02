Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 5,998 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 475.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.79 per share, with a total value of $200,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,780.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,915 shares of company stock worth $15,521,338. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $126.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $160.48. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -117.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $113.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.50.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or messaging communications services across various mobile applications or connected devices.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.