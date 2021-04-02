Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARCC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

