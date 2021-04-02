Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys Shares of 182,289 RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 182,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.89% of RigNet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RigNet by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of RigNet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of RigNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNET opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51. RigNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market cap of $192.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.55.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 200.81% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Securities lowered RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

