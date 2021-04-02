Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 314.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after acquiring an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 373,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ESPR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

ESPR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $802.24 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.48. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $53.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

