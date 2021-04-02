Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.06 Million in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,732 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $2,205,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $82.27 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

