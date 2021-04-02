Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Lowers Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,406 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,348,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,891,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,944,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,150,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,263,000 after buying an additional 1,704,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director William Warwick Grounds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,257,107 shares of company stock valued at $84,158,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of MGM opened at $39.70 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $42.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.