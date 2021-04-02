Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $36.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

