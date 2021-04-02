Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,739 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

URI stock opened at $331.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.69 and a 1 year high of $339.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $303.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.78.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.