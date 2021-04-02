Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,956,003.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.