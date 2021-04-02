Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,211 shares in the company, valued at $106,636.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,532.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,866 shares of company stock worth $179,508. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $67.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.67%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

