Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,256 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 207,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,660,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.