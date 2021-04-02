Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 24,902 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,902 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.14% of Ambac Financial Group worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 20,565.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,483,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,306,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,990,000 after purchasing an additional 31,922 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 1,117,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,003,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 154,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMBC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $776.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.39. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.08.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.77. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.91) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and interest rate derivative transactions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.