Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 33,400 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $216.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.82. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $150.60 and a one year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $423.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,899 shares of company stock valued at $16,111,567. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

