Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 393,403 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,403 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 32,036 shares in the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $228,720,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,043,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $658,292.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148.

RXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $716.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.