Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 7,429 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,429 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,075,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 98,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

CHDN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -95.95 and a beta of 1.37. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $258.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.41.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

