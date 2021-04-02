Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of HTH opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

