Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 89.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQ. New Street Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.45.

IQ opened at $16.64 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

