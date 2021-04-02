Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $78.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,121.87, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.82.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

