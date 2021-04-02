Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in PROG in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

PROG stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.19. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $47,411.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,545.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.