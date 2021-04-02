Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Trims Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,195 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,175,000 after buying an additional 6,375,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,037,000 after buying an additional 3,848,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,622,000 after buying an additional 2,639,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,933,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,529 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $16.02.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

