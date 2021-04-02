Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Short Interest Update

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 958,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

TUP stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $489.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,023.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard Goudis purchased 20,475 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.36 per share, with a total value of $498,771.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 50,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

