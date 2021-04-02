Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Short Interest Update

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 55,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 239,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.90% of Turmeric Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of TMPM opened at $9.78 on Friday. Turmeric Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $11.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Turmeric Acquisition Corp.

