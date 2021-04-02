TurtleCoin Market Cap Tops $22.28 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 24% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 98,010,266,968 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

