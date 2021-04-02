Tutti Frutti (TFF) Price Tops $0.0633 on Top Exchanges

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $705,846.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tutti Frutti has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00053939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 891.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.24 or 0.00676071 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00070194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00028233 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,794,438 coins and its circulating supply is 78,721,542 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Buying and Selling Tutti Frutti

