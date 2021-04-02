Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu Sells 1,116 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total transaction of $384,015.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, George Hu sold 7,652 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $3,252,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, George Hu sold 7,618 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.78, for a total transaction of $3,296,918.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total transaction of $932,602.52.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $2,988,795.38.

On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total transaction of $1,677,650.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $11.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $352.04. 1,735,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,314,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,460,446,000 after buying an additional 1,525,951 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,871,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,031,000 after acquiring an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $291,337,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,016,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,552,000 after buying an additional 676,385 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

