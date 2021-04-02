Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith Sells 441 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,704.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24.

On Friday, January 15th, Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70.

Twilio stock traded up $11.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.72. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.25 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWLO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

