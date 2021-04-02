Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Decreased by Worm Capital LLC

Worm Capital LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for about 1.8% of Worm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 669.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $11.28 on Friday, hitting $352.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,279. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of -123.96 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.25 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.08.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $602,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total transaction of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

