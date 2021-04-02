Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Twist Bioscience worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,145,000 after purchasing an additional 454,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. As a group, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other news, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $359,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,640 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.