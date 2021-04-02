Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 126,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.13% of Two Harbors Investment worth $19,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 669,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 34,610 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,541,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 152,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 53,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 17.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 96.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 129,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 246.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 49.64%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $35,861.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,118.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $25,380.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,014.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,651 shares of company stock worth $562,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Two Harbors Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.