TwoKeyEconomy (2KEY) Price Down 30.8% This Week

TwoKeyEconomy (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One TwoKeyEconomy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TwoKeyEconomy has traded down 30.8% against the US dollar. TwoKeyEconomy has a total market capitalization of $985,717.16 and approximately $325,453.00 worth of TwoKeyEconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TwoKeyEconomy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020348 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 743.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.75 or 0.00674651 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00028773 BTC.

TwoKeyEconomy Profile

TwoKeyEconomy is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. TwoKeyEconomy’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,002,340 tokens. The official website for TwoKeyEconomy is 2key.network . TwoKeyEconomy’s official Twitter account is @2keyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

TwoKeyEconomy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TwoKeyEconomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TwoKeyEconomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TwoKeyEconomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TwoKeyEconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TwoKeyEconomy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.