Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Ubex has traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $5.21 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012663 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.06 or 0.00468463 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars.

