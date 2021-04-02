Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $19.86 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $19.86 million and approximately $68,833.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,927.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,073.63 or 0.03460244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.02 or 0.00348787 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $590.01 or 0.00984541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $248.60 or 0.00414833 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.77 or 0.00433468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.76 or 0.00291627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025725 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Ubiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

