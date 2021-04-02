UBP Investment Advisors SA Purchases 270 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 174.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,929.19.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,161.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,123.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,169.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,889.15 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.