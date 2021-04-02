UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,376,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,917,000 after purchasing an additional 475,501 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,730,000. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,480,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 300,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.58.

SRE opened at $131.80 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

