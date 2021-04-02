UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 182,500 MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Shares of MedTech Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.61. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.