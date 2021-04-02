UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 273,750 Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVOKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,175,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,560,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000.

Get Seven Oaks Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.73. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVOKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Oaks Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.