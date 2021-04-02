UBS Oconnor LLC Acquires Shares of 42,300 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,038 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after buying an additional 1,055,251 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after acquiring an additional 803,900 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 1,787,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 535,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

