UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $20,580,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $760,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at $3,330,000.

Shares of CFIVU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

