UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,120 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 94.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1,834.8% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

VICI stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.19%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.