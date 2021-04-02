UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 323,037 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $39.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.53.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $74,010. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

