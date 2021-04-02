UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 388.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 258,100 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.08% of New Residential Investment worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 312.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.21 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

