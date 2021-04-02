UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 178,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 638,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after buying an additional 23,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

