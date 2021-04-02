UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 84.98%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

