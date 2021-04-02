UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 420,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32,732 shares during the period. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 279,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,239,451. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $57.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

