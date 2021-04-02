UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,751 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.27% of Replay Acquisition worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Replay Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $1,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,000.

NYSE:RPLA opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $10.95.

Replay Acquisition Profile

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

