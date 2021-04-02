UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $2.88 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 16,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 327.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 114,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 250,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $114.20 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.17 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,290,676.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

